CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that is sending two to a nearby trauma center.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 16, first responders were called to the scene on Wildewood Parkway, in the area of Hickory Nut Drive for a reported crash.

Crews would arrive and locate a car and motorcycle still in the roadway.

Two patients had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. EMS on the scene determined that a MEDEVAC was necessary, and would request the Maryland State Police Aviation make the transport.

A landing zone was established nearby at the St. Mary’s County Airport.

It is unclear at this time if both injured patients were traveling on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, or if any of the patients came from the car.

Police from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office would put out the following alert soon after the crash:

“Wildewood Pkwy is temporarily closed at Redwood Lane due to a motor vehicle accident. Police / Fire / EMS are on scene.

Use alternative route and expect delays.”

A detour has been set up by police, redirecting traffic on Wildewood Blvd.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

