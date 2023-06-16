2 Victims Seriously Burned, Flown To Burn Center After Explosion In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md – On June 9th, 2023, at approximately 2:47 p.m., emergency personnel responded to an outside gas leak in the area of Saint Thomas Moore Lane and Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown, Md.

Crews arrived on the scene, where they found two victims with burns on 80 to 85 percent of their bodies. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for two Category B Priority 2 patients.

Firefighters secured a landing zone in a field off Mulberry Fields Road. Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 arrived to transport both patients to a local burn center for care.

Crews proceeded to the residence to investigate the incident. They discovered the pool pump house had exploded with the roof collapsed. There was chlorine throughout the structure. An additional Engine Company and a hazmat response were requested. Hazmat 13 conducted hazard assessments and found low levels of concern.

Command notified St. Mary’s Communication of the findings and units isolated the area of concern. The command was terminated and crews returned to service.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Photos courtesy of Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad

