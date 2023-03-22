LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is suspending wet season perc testing effective Friday, March 24, 2023. The suspension is due to declining groundwater levels, made clear by observing conditions within a network of monitoring wells in the county.



All perc test applications that were not scheduled and evaluated will be suspended and rescheduled first when groundwater levels are adequate for the next wet season, expected in 2024.

Applicants may also request a refund; however, they must then reapply when the wet season returns and will lose their place/priority for scheduling during the next perc testing season.



For more information, please contact the Environmental Health Division at (301) 475-4321 or via email at smchd.env@maryland.gov.

For additional information about perc testing, please visit smchd.org/perc-testing.