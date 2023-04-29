2023 Southern Maryland ‘Buy Local Guide’ Available Now!

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the 2023 Southern Maryland ‘Buy Local Guide’, a directory of Southern Maryland farms and producers that offer direct to consumer sales.

Available now to view on the ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com, the Southern Maryland Buy Local Guide is published in a fun ‘Flipping Book’ format enhanced with user-friendly interactive search features to help consumers quickly find and connect with farms and producers, farm stores and stands, CSAs, and farmers markets in their neighborhoods and region wide.

“This year we will be releasing the Buy Local Guide incrementally in sections starting with the ‘Farmers Markets Edition’ highlighting 41 regional markets that host one or more Southern Maryland farm vendor,” said Susan McQuilkin, SMADC’s Marketing Executive. “We’ll continue to add new sections in the coming months to build what we hope will become a vibrant inventory of the region’s agricultural community and the ‘essential buy local’ directory for consumers.”

The Buy Local Guide listings will feature all types of farm raised and made products including the freshest and finest Southern Maryland grown veggies and fruits, herbs, plants and flowers, locally harvested meats and seafood, cheese, eggs, honey from local apiaries, plus farm made jams, jellies and pickles, baked goods, wools and fiber, and artisanal craft beverages made with regional grapes and grains.

Southern Maryland farms and producers are encouraged to submit their listings to be included in forthcoming sections of the guide. Find the Buy Local Guide Application Form and submission criteria on the ‘News & Events’ page at SMADC.com.

SUBMIT YOUR BUY LOCAL GUIDE LISTING HERE

VIEW THE So.MD BUY LOCAL GUIDE HERE