2024 North Beach Polar Bear Plunge Recap

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The 2024 Polar Bear Plunge allowed many brave participants to start the new year with a challenge! 359 plungers took to the freezing 42.8º water as part of the yearly tradition.

Once participants exited the water, the nice crisp 44º air temperature helped them dry off.

“Some feel the plunge is a way to cleanse their body and to welcome in the new year; others may have just lost a bet,” as stated on the town’s official website. “This event draws hundreds of brave participants and spectators.”

The net proceeds for this year’s event will go to the Ladies of Charity Calvert County. In a Facebook post highlighting the event, the town of North Beach gave special thanks to the 2024 sponsors, the fearless plungers, Town of North Beach staff, Ladies of Charity volunteers, and the announcer of the event, Anthony Greene.

