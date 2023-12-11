20th Annual "Shop With A Cop" Brightens Holidays For Children In St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a heartwarming collaboration, the Optimist Club joined forces with the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police to host the much-anticipated annual “Shop With a Cop” day. The event took place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and brought joy and holiday spirit to the community.

Officers from various law enforcement agencies had the privilege of accompanying some of the most adorable residents of St. Mary’s County as they embarked on a special shopping adventure. The day began with a gathering at the Wildewood Shopping Center, where everyone enjoyed coffee and donuts before heading to Walmart for an unforgettable holiday shopping spree.

During the extravaganza, children had the opportunity to select gifts for themselves and their loved ones. The excitement and happiness radiated throughout the store as young shoppers carefully chose presents that would bring smiles to their family members’ faces.

As the shopping spree concluded, appetites were satisfied at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. The Optimist Clubs generously prepared and served a delicious meal for everyone involved. Meanwhile, dedicated elves diligently wrapped the newly acquired presents, ensuring they were ready to be placed under the tree.

The day left a lasting impression on all participants, creating cherished memories and fostering new friendships. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Police, PG Park Police, St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Naval Air Station Patuxent River Police Department, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety, U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes, Seventh District Optimist Club, Hollywood-Leonardtown Optimist Club, Mechanicsville Optimist Club, Junior Optimist of Mechanicsville, Lexington Park St. Mary’s Optimist Club, and numerous other individuals and organizations who selflessly contribute to the betterment of our beautiful community.

This remarkable event would not have been possible without the generosity of time, talents, and resources from all those involved. Together, they created a day filled with compassion, joy, and the spirit of giving.

All photos courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

SEE ALL PHOTOS BELOW: