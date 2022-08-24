NANJEMOY, Md. – On August 24, 2022, at approximately 1:38 a.m., first responders were alerted to a motor vehicle collision reported on Riverside Road in Nanjemoy.

When units arrived, they discovered a single vehicle that had crashed into a ditch.

The caller who reported the accident had attempted calling the driver, but got no response.

The caller also advised units that they were on Facetime with the driver when they crashed.

The driver was later reported to be deceased.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident, and if the driver may have been under the influence.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

