CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton. The victim is 22-year-old Rasharrd Pryor of Temple Hills. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On September 8, 2023, at approximately 4:15 pm, officers responded to the 8700 block of Mike Shapiro Drive for the report of a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0053204.