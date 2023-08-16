228-Acre Sports Complex Coming To Waldorf

Credit: Gilbert “BJ” Bowling via Facebook

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling revealed some exciting plans for Charles County’s new 228-acre Sports Complex coming to 12956 Poplar Hill Road in a Facebook post.

According to the post, in 2008, Charles County acquired the parcel as a future park site. The site has dual road frontage on Poplar Hill and St. Peter’s Church Road.

The new park is planning to have plenty of entertaining things to do, such as full-court basketball courts, 3v3 basketball courts, a sensory playground, multi-use fields, ADA accessible playground, food truck areas, all breed dog park, walking/biking trails with exercise stations, and so much more!

The development of this site is a crucial factor in meeting the outdoor recreational needs of Charles County residents in the Waldorf region, as identified in the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.

