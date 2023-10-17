FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The deceased pedestrian is 24-year-old Austin McCollum of Chesapeake Beach.

On October 15, 2023, at approximately 1:00 am, officers responded to the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Road for a pedestrian collision. The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver was traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway when he struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The driver remained on the scene. McCollum was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0061338.