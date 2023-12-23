$240 Million In Federal Funding Announced For Clean Water Infrastructure Across Maryland

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone, and Glenn Ivey (all D-Md.) announced $240,451,000 to modernize clean water infrastructure across Maryland. The federal funding, provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program, will support the Maryland Department of the Environment’s efforts to provide low- or no-interest loans for critical water infrastructure projects, helping communities across the state maintain access to clean water.

Most of the funding – $211,862,000 – comes from the once-in-a-generation Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the lawmakers and the Biden-Harris Administration fought to enact to deliver historic federal investments in the country’s water infrastructure. This funding will supplement the $28,589,000 in federal funding appropriated to Maryland’s Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) that the lawmakers secured through annual appropriations for fiscal year 2023.

“Modernizing our water infrastructure is a critical public health priority. That’s one of the reasons why we fought to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – to advance our progress in communities across our state and improve their access to clean and safe drinking water. With these funds, we’re delivering on that objective for Marylanders,” said the lawmakers.

Th e Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides more than $50 billion to EPA over five years to improve the nation’s drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure – the single largest investment in water that the federal government has ever made.