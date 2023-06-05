26-Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 3, 2023 at 10:08 pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and located an adult female shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Amari Tydings of Annapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.