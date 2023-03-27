48-Year-Old Man Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Friday night in Clinton. The deceased driver is 48-year-old Roland Beach Jr. of Clinton.

On March 24, 2023, at approximately 10:10 pm, officers responded to the 8100 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Beach was traveling eastbound on Old Alexandria Ferry Road, when for reasons now under investigation, he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0017697.