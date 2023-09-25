49-Year-Old Female Navy Veteran Jamie 'Peppermint Patty' Fink Of Leonardtown Wins 2023 Master’s Boxing Championship

Center Jamie “Peppermint Patty” Fink, flanked by Knowledge Boxing Center Head Coach Daryl Hinmon and Assistant Coach John Richardson. (Credit: Knowledge Boxing Center)

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Saturday, September 18th, 2023 Leonardtown resident Jamie Fink won the 2023 New Jersey Master’s Boxing Championship in the 125lb weight class at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. Fink, who trains at the Knowledge Boxing Center on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park won her hard-fought battle by unanimous decision against New Jersey resident Glynis Reeves.

The Master’s Boxing Tournament is for boxers who are 35 years and older. Jamie, who first put the gloves on two years ago at the Knowledge Boxing Center is 49! When asked about her motivation to train, Fink, who also works on N.A.S. Pax River said, “I really wanted to prove to myself that I could do it!“ When asked about the training process Jamie said “Training was, at times, intense and hard, but in a good way. It really made me push myself beyond my limits and not give up. It was also fun at times.”

Head Coach Daryl Hinmon says “Jamie is such a joy to train! She is a great listener and very determined. We are both Taurus’, so it’s very easy to relate to her stubbornness for success.” Assistant Coach John Richardson says, “Coach D and myself have spent countless hours refining Fink’s technique, strengthening her body, and honing her mental fortitude. Her perseverance in the face of adversity is a testament to her unwavering belief in the power of hard work and discipline.” He continued “At 49 years old, Fink displays a level of determination and commitment that defies conventional notions. Her journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for individuals facing adversity in any aspect of life. She remains a symbol of resilience and tenacity and is a perfect example of how anything is possible with unwavering determination and passion for success.”

Jamie says of her opponent, “she was a bit more experienced than myself, very formidable and I really appreciate sharing the ring with her.” After Fink was announced the winner, she said, “its really hard to put into words the way I felt when I won other than absolutely amazing! It’s a feeling I will never forget. I thank my Coaches for teaching me and guiding me through the whole process!”