MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 13, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious UTV accident on Hollybank Drive in the area of Burning Oaks Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a Massimo Buck 4×4 UTV that had collided into a tree, resulting in injuries to five juveniles. EMS evaluated the patients and determined that three of them required immediate medical evacuation.

Among the injured, a 13-year-old male was reported to be seriously injured and unresponsive to commands. A 14-year-old and an 8-year-old also required a MEDEVAC transport for further medical treatment and two unknown aged juveniles suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters established a landing zone in a field nearby. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2 from Joint Base Andrews arrived and airlifted the 13-year-old male to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, MSPAC Trooper 6 from Easton Airport arrived and airlifted the 14-year-old and 8-year-old patients to Children’s Hospital.

The fourth patient was transported to an area hospital via ground transportation, while the fifth patient’s parents opted to transport them to an area hospital.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

