LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire.

The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in the area of the address.

E11 arrived in moments after the dispatch confirming a “working fire” in the 3 story structure and conducting the 360 size-up.

Chief 12A (Sutter) arrived and assumed command requesting working fire dispatch and water supply task force to assist with the water supply to the fire ground.

Operations was assigned to Chief 1 (Sekuterski), water supply was established and assigned to Chief 14 (Jacobs), the fill site was set up at the Lowe’s with Chief 7A (Gimmel) in charge.

SMECO arrived to secure the electric, Fire Marshal’s Office on scene for their investigation, no injures reported at this time.

As of this hour units are still on scene cleaning up.

Continue to follow for updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com