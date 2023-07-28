62,000 Square-Foot Calvert County Gun Range In The Works

Credit: Jason Scaggs on Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – On July 25, 2023, the variance for a potential 62,000 square-foot gun range in Calvert County was approved in Circuit Court with the assistance of Steve Oberg as the attorney, which was announced by the land owner Jason Scaggs.

With approximately 12 months of permitting to go through, according to Scaggs, not many details have been released, and changes can still be made since they are still in the very early stages of the process.

However, Steve Piazza, the range owner who has been working on the project for over five years, told The BayNet that one of his main reasons for building the range is to offer the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office a better area to train. Currently, deputies have to train at the Appeal Landfill, which is outdoors and doesn’t offer much room to get quality training.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

