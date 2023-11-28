71-Year-Old Woman Injured In Rollover Crash After Swerving To Miss Deer In Charlotte Hall

File photo

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – A 71-year-old woman was injured in a rollover crash early morning on November 28, 2023, after attempting to avoid a deer on Dubois Road.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the 9500 block of Dubois Road at approximately 5:29 a.m. in response to a serious single motor vehicle accident. According to a caller, she was trying to avoid a deer and overturned.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews discovered a single vehicle that had rolled over, with the 71-year-old woman as the sole occupant. EMS assessed the patient, who sustained injuries and transported her to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for care.

Driving Tips to Avoid Deer Stay Alert: Always stay focused and attentive while driving, especially in areas known for deer populations. Reduce Speed: Decrease your driving speed, especially during dawn and dusk when deer are more active. Use High Beams: When driving at night, use high beams whenever possible to improve your visibility of deer on or near the road. Be Cautious in Deer Crossing Zones: Pay extra attention to deer crossing signs and be prepared for potential deer encounters. Avoid Swerving: If you encounter a deer on the road, brake firmly and avoid swerving, as this may lead to a loss of control and increase the risk of a collision.

Remember, being vigilant and following these driving tips can help minimize the chances of a deer-related accident.

