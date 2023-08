CALLAWAY, Md – On August 12, 2023 at approximately 11:48 a.m, units responded to a tractor accident on Point Lookout Rd in the area of Lily Lane.

Units arrived on scene and found a 75 year-old male with the tractor on top of his leg.

EMS evaluated the patient and requested a MEDEVAC. The patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

