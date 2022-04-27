$8.5 Million Approved To Upgrade Jefferson Patterson Park And Museum

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) today approved an $8.58 million contract to upgrade and transform several 1930s era buildings at the historical Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum (JPPM) in Calvert County.

BPW is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

“Our museums and parks play an important role in providing educational opportunities and recreation for our citizens,” said Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord. “JPPM connects Marylanders to the past through history and archaeology, and these upgrades will allow us to continue to honor this tremendous legacy.”

Several JPPM buildings, including the Patterson House (the main museum house), and additional outbuildings will have the electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing, security, and automatic fire protection renovated and upgraded.

The project will transform the Patterson House and two primary outbuildings into a modern, public museum and events facility.

The contract was awarded to North Point Builders of Maryland, LLC and is expected to be completed late 2024.

JPPM, which was gifted to the state in 1983 by Mary Marvin Breckinridge Patterson, is located on 560 scenic acres along the Patuxent River in Calvert County and includes miles of trails, a Visitor Center full of interactive exhibits, and dozens of educational programs and events.

JPPM is also the home of the Maryland Archaeological Conservation (MAC) Laboratory, which is one of only three in the nation, and currently stores more than 10 million artifacts.

The park is open all year from 7:30 a.m. to dusk except on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas week.

For additional information about JPPM, please visit jefpat.maryland.gov.