8th Annual Women To Women Regional Summit - “The Art Forms of Doing Business”

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual W2W Regional Summit on August 3, 2022. The summit will be held at the Solomons Inn Resort & Marina, Solomons.

The summit is open to women who want to share knowledge and ideas with other professional women while learning new techniques to nurture growth on a personal and professional level.

Whatever, your aspirations, our extraordinary panel of speakers will deliver an impactful experience with inspirations, intuitions, and influences.

Our 2022 keynote speaker, Melissa Dawn Simkins, affectionately known as “The First Lady of Personal Branding,” is a pioneer in personal brand leadership with a proven track record of advising Fortune 100 companies, CEOs, C-suite executives and influencers. She is a sought-after strategist on how to lead change in the face of adversity. She is CEO of Velvet Suite® an award-winning leadership innovation firm unleashing purpose-driven leadership as the uncontested catalyst to growth. She is also the Founder of The She-Suite®, the female focused leadership and lifestyle platform of Velvet Suite on a mission to reset the standard for working women to boldly lead with purpose in work, well-being and beyond.

The She-Suite Brand Leadership Institute (BLI), is the only online personal brand leadership readiness platform built to scale for the enterprise to ready, retain and advance all women & women of color. Melissa is a sought-after keynote speaker on leadership innovation, the future of work and well-being for women.

Melissa is a former contributor to Inc.com and has been a frequent guest on media outlets such as CNN, CNBC and more. She is the author of Brand Me. Make Your Mark: The Ultimate Playbook for Personal Branding. As an innovator, Simkins was the first African American female advisory board member for the World Brand Congress. Velvet Suite created the National Football

League (NFL) Player Brand University in partnership with the NFL, the first personal brand development academy of its kind in all professional sports. Other Velvet Suite clients have included: Boston Scientific Corporation, Google, Allstate, Home Depot, UBS, the National Basketball Association, CEOs, C-Suite executives, celebrities, pro-athletes.

Registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 8:00 am. Breakfast and lunch are included in the $75.00 (Early-Bird) | $85.00 (after 6/30) registration fee. Attendees must register in advance, no walk-ins can be accommodated.

If you would like to highlight your business, sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Kathy Maney at kathy@calvertchamber.org or 410.535.2577 by July 22, 2022.

For more information and to reserve your spot at the Summit, please visit the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce website at www.calvertchamber.org.