A Bashly For Ashleigh: Local Benefit Concert To Be Held On January 14

Credit: Bryon Ciotti via Facebook

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Ashleigh Kidwell is a well-known and huge supporter of the Southern Maryland music scene. In November 2022, her life was forever changed when she was diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Congestive Heart Failure. Now, the local music scene is showing support for Ashleigh by holding A Bashly for Ashleigh on January 14, 2024, at the Last Drop Country Bar.

According to CMS.gov, “End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is a medical condition in which a person’s kidneys cease functioning on a permanent basis leading to the need for a regular course of long-term dialysis or a kidney transplant to maintain life.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Congestive heart failure (also called heart failure) is a serious condition in which the heart doesn’t pump blood as efficiently as it should. Despite its name, heart failure doesn’t mean that the heart has literally failed or is about to stop working.”

Since her diagnosis caused Ashleigh to cease working for quite some time, her fiance, Bryon Ciotti, started a GoFundMe page to help with the financial burdens.

“She was unable to work for quite some time and while she had some help holding down payments, all were not able to be supported,” Bryon stated on the fundraising page. “We all know financial burdens put extra stress on anyone. I am starting this fundraiser in hopes to help her abolish most/all of her financial hardships to which she was forced to let pile up while she was unable to work or collect social security. Any and all help is very much appreciated and not expected. Thank you!”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking here.

Doors to the benefit concert will open at 11:30 a.m. Live music will run from noon to 8 p.m. All donations collected at the event will go towards the National Kidney Foundation.

The event is free entry and will include many of Southern Maryland’s favorite bands and performers such as HydraFX, MOLLDYER, Carla Simpson/Becky Titus, Jack Allen, Deadbeat Holiday, Paradox, and more!

Ashleigh’s fiance Bryon will also be performing.

The event will also offer t-shirts, which you can order now by clicking here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com