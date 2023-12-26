A Casual Christmas Event Gives Back

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – A local Christmas event by the name of “A Casual Christmas” out of Clements, MD collected enough donations to provide Christmas gifts for 42 Veterans at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Along with donations for the Veterans home we collected non-perishable food donations for the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen and pet food donations for local shelters.

A Casual Christmas is a family friendly, old-fashioned farm Christmas event offering activities for the whole family including pony rides, Grinchmas hay ride, photos with Santa, vendors and more!

Visit us in 2024, but in the meantime you can follow us on FB at “A Casual Christmas”.