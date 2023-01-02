A Look At The 2022 Garden In Lights At Annmarie Gardens

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s held its annual Garden in Lights, where the garden pathway is completely lit up with beautiful Christmas lights, which took place from November 25 through January 1st.

The pathway holds a dazzling display for guests to walk through and observe.

This year the event offered up a variety of new spectacles, such as a lava-filled volcano, a Grammy/Oscar Award’s stage, Monet’s garden, glowing fields of lanterns and much more.

Visitors also had the option to attend special night events, which included Golf Cart Tours, Pet Night, Santa Sundays, Ornament Sales, Local Hero Nights, and a variety of others.

Local Calvert County businesses had also arrived to provide guests with hot chocolate or hot cider, as well as other products such as spices and fudge.

“I’m feeling great”, said Corinna Dorns from Herbs and Spice, “this event for me is a celebration of the holidays and being with your family while off work, also enjoying the lights.”

More photos capturing the art displays of the event can be seen below.

