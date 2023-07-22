CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – During the July 20, 2023 Town Council meeting, Mayor Mahoney provided a message of the meaning of “Public Service”.

Joined by Community Support organizations Ladies of Charity and Bayside Baptist Church, the Mayor recognized the teams of volunteers and community leaders who address food insecurities – a need that continues to grow. During the Town Council meeting, the Mayor and Town Council awarded $100,000 to Ladies of Charity and $100,000 to Bayside Baptist Church in a one time capital contribution for outreach efforts specifically focused on addressing food insecurities. The Town Council also awarded $100,000 in capital contributions to the Twin Beaches Library. The Town Council’s contribution continues the Town’s commitment to support the vital resources the Calvert Library provides within arms reach of the Twin Beaches.

The Mayor recognized Senator Michael Jackson for his efforts to keep the Twin Beaches at the forefront.

The Mayor also recognized Lt. Billy Mills as a true hero sacrificing his live so that others may live.

To view the video clip of the Mayor’s message please click here.