A Two Homerun Day For DeLuca Propels SOMD To Series Finale Win

CHARLESTON, WV – There was no power shortage today at Appalachian Power Park as the Blue Crabs lineup exploded with 33 total bases in today’s 10-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds. McKenzie Mills (W, 4-1) took the hill today for the Crabs as they looked to get on the right track after dropping their first series of the season and losing three out of their last five games.

The top of the second inning started off with a lead-off single by Alex Crosby to put a runner on for Joe DeLuca. The designated hitter started off the scoring with a towering two-run home run in the top of the second inning. An Austin Rei single and a Michael Baca double put two runners in scoring position for Southern Maryland with only one out. Jack Sundberg then grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home Rei, and Zack Collier tallied another RBI this season with an RBI single up the middle to bring home Baca before Charleston was able to stop the bleeding. Southern Maryland’s lead grew to 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.

The top of the third inning started off the exact same way as the top of the second inning. Alex Crosby led off the inning with a base hit, then Joe DeLuca sent his second long ball over the right-field wall for his second home run of the game. With two outs in the top of the third inning, Michael Baca sent his second homer of the season over the left-field wall to give the Crabs a 7-0 after the top of the third.

A hit-batter and a few singles brought across a run for Charleston in the bottom of the third inning, but Southern Maryland still held a comfortable 7-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Alex Crosby had an impressive day at the plate, going 3-5 with an RBI and scoring twice in the process. In the top of the fourth inning, a few walks put a runner in scoring position with one out. Alex Crosby then laced a single up the middle, scoring Ian Yetsko from second and adding another run on top of their early lead.

The bottom of the fifth inning started to look promising for Charleston. Scotty Burcham singled and Afernee Seymour put two runners in scoring position with just one out in the inning. Juan Carlo Perez would then hit a sacrifice-fly to bring in Burcham, and a rare wild pitch from McKenzie Mills brought home Seymour as the Blue Crabs led 8-3 after five innings.

It was a doubles parade for the Southern Maryland line-up today as they combined for five doubles throughout today’s game. Ian Yetsko started the top of the sixth with a double to left field, then Zach Collier switched places with Yetsko following a double of his own. A fielder’s choice moved Zach Collier to third base, then a wild pitch brought Collier home to extend the Blue Crabs’ lead to seven runs once again.

That was all she wrote for the scoring of today’s contest. Patrick Baker (H, 1) and Nick Wells came into the game for Southern Maryland and allowed just one hit and struck out four batters combined in the final four innings of today’s matchup.

The Blue Crabs still have a healthy lead in the ALPB North Divisional race, leading the second-place Lancaster Barnstormers by 9.5 games as we’ve reached the halfway point of the first half of the 2022 season.

Southern Maryland continues their road trip with a three-game series in York, PA against the Revolution, and then another three-game series in Lancaster, PA against the Barnstormers. The Blue Crabs officially return home on June 7th for a three-game series against the Lexington Legends.