AACPD Sadly Announces The Passing Of Retired Police K9 Maximus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – We are saddened by the loss of Retired Police K9 Maximus. K9 Maximus retired on October 12, 2022, and passed unexpectedly.

K9 Maximus started serving the citizens of Anne Arundel County as a dual-purpose patrol dog, certified in narcotics detection and patrol operations.

During his time patrolling the streets from 2014 to 2020, K9 Maximus had 76 Narcotics related arrests, 120.95 lbs of recovered narcotics, and 52 criminal arrests.

K9 Maximus then transitioned into a training role with his partner as the Assistant Trainer for the K-9 unit.

K9 Maximus, when off, enjoyed playing, laying on the couch, and spending time with his other partner K9 Kaos.

K9 Maximus was a true asset to the Anne Arundel County Police Department and will be missed.