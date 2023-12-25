AACPS Board Accepting Input On Superintendent’s Recommendation For Two New School Names

SEVERN, Md. – The Board of Education is accepting public comment on Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell’s recommendations for the county’s newest high school and newest elementary school, both of which are set to open in August.

Naming committees for the schools each forwarded a single name to Dr. Bedell for consideration and he formally recommended those names at the Board’s December 20, 2023, meeting.

The recommendations are: Severn Run High School for the facility being built off Interstate 97 in Severn on the site of the former Papa John’s farm

Two Rivers Elementary School for the facility being built on Conway Road in Odenton.

Comment on the recommendations can be provided through the links below. Comment will be accepted through noon on January 1, 2024, and will be provided to the Board in advance of the January 3, 2024, meeting at which formal names for the schools are expected to be adopted.

To provide comment on the Severn Run High School recommendation, click here.

To provide comment on the Two Rivers Elementary School recommendation, click here.