Brandon James Abner, 19

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On April 30, Calvert County Sheriff’s Officers arrested John Colin Abner, 24, Brandon James Abner, 19, and Frederick Robert Abner II, 32, whose family owns Abner’s Crab House and A & A Gaming, on multiple firearm and drug charges.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Team (CCSO SOT) had been surveiling Brandon before executing a search and seizure warrant of his vehicle and later his residence. Deputies from the sheriff’s office found over 700 grams of suspected marijuana plus quantities of suspected cocaine and LSD.

Several loaded weapons, including three “ghost guns,” were found in the residence, along with ammunition, three digital scales, cash, and three cell phones.

Ghost guns are firearms that are privately assembled and untraceable. Drug dealers will generally use these guns because they do not have a serial number and are typically unregistered.

Investigators believe Brandon Abner, John Robert Abner’s son, was allegedly selling marijuana, according to court documents. Investigators found 706.7 grams of marijuana, digital scales with suspected marijuana and cocaine residue, and a plastic ziplock bow with $330 dollars.

John Colin Abner, 24.

Meanwhile, Colin was identified by investigators as a marijuana user who was distributing Lysergic acid diethylamide(LSD), according to court documents. Investigators reached this conclusion after finding 96.6 grams of marijuana and seven tabs of suspected LSD in his room in the house. They also found a digital scale and many zip lock baggies with the corner ripped off, according to court documents.

Frederick Robert Abner II, 32

Not long after the police arrived at the residence, Frederick Robert Abner II, arrived and was advised by deputies to leave. Frederick would be arrested soon after making a scene in the front yard, and would be charged with obstructing an investigation and failure to obey law enforcement.

John Robert Abner, who was not arrested. (File Photo)

Additionally, CCSO members searched and secured the only occupant of the 2nd Street residence in Chesapeake Beach, John Robert Abner.

John Abner was identified as a cocaine user, but he is not a part of his sons’ alleged illegal distributing activities, according to court documents. John Abner was able to point deputies to 5.1 grams of suspected cocaine in his nightstand that he had reportedly purchased near Abner’s Crab House.

Colin Abner was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and two counts, each of possession of a rifle with a felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, drugs/firearms possession, and committing a firearm/drug trafficking crime.

Last Monday, his bond was set at $25,000.

Brandon Abner was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, two counts of committing a firearm/drug trafficking crime, and three charges of firearm possession with a felony conviction.

His bond was set at $50,000, and a preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 31.

Frederick Robert Abner II had his bond set at $2,500 for his aforementioned charges.

A spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still on-going. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

