Adam Michael Dunaway, 36 of Brandywine, MD went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2023. Adam was born in Meridian, MS on October 13, 1987. He graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 2006. He worked as an electrician for Power Solutions and was just recently inducted into IBEW Local 26.

Adam met his soulmate, Kaitlin while attending the College of Southern Maryland. They shared many years together and were joined as husband and wife on August 12, 2018. The following year, they were blessed with their son, Camden. Adam’s most joyous and rewarding job was being a dad. He said being a dad was his “favorite thing in the whole world.”

He had a huge heart and was kind and generous. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Adam had a great sense of humor and especially loved to share dad jokes.

Adam had a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One of his favorite expressions of faith was, “God is Greater Than the Highs and Lows”. He believed God was with him always and trusted Him to direct his path.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Kaitlin Dunaway; their son, Camden Dunaway; mother, Suzan Gordon; father, George Gordon; his six siblings, including his twin brother James (Cailin) Dunaway, Timothy (Adele) Gordon, Robert Gordon, Jennifer Dunaway, Alex (Zach) Quadracci and Jena (Calvin) Garcia; parents-in-law, Jennifer Borror and Leo Borror Jr.; siblings-in-law, Andrew Borror, Noah Borror, and Sarah Borror; aunt, Peggy Clouse; two nieces; five nephews; and many extended family and friends whom he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Webb and Donald Weyandt.

A Life Celebration will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD on Friday, December 8, 2023, with visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and service at 1:00 pm. Pastor Moe Diggs will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a savings account for Camden. More information to follow.

