Adrian Westney: Overcoming Adversity And Reaching Success

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Adrian Westney, a former St. Charles High School student, recently received his Maryland High School Diploma after meeting the MD high school graduation requirements in summer school. Every high school graduate has a story and his was one of determination, grit and resilience.

Westney did not think that he was going to graduate because of adversity that he encountered during his senior year. Unforeseen circumstances led him to an unfortunate living situation that created a difficult hurdle he needed to overcome during his last year of high school.

Standing at the graduation ceremony that held nearly 80 summer school students, Westney was surprised and grateful to have made it that far. “I am just glad that I am able to be here. I expected to quit and get my GED,” he said. Despite the difficulties that he faced during his senior year, he pressed through until he reached his end goal, but he did not do it alone. “My counselors and teachers were very helpful. They helped me shift my mindset about my situation,” he said. “When you understand the power of your words — you won’t just say anything, your presence — you won’t just be anywhere, and your actions — you won’t just do anything.”

Westney’s family and St. Charles staff members were at the ceremony and were just as excited as he was to graduate. “St. Charles staff are incredibly proud of all of Class of 2023 at St. Charles, but it is a little extra special to see a student cross this milestone knowing everything he faced,” Nichole Bolden, assistant principal at St. Charles said. Through determination, a positive mindset and a village to encourage him along the way, Westney overcame adversity and reached academic success.

