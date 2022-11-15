In Loving Memory

Of

Adrienne D. Nelson Sims

At peace on November 8, 2022

Adrienne was born on July 25, 1969 in VA to Willie J. Nelson and Mable (Robertson) Nelson. A loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, all-star quilter, dog and cat lover, and fierce supporter of the fight against all cancers.

Not to mention a fun lady with a deep appreciation for delicious Harry & David pears, wine, laughing, sarcastic humor, and an avid collector of all things red. With a big heart, Adrienne served as a leader in many aspects of her life spending her former years working with children, before lending her creative skills to photography, and then settling into a leadership role with the best Sears location in Waldorf, Maryland.

After many years leading teams and making work fun, Adrienne returned to her creative roots creating beautiful quilts to use in raffles to benefit cancer events and for the many consumers that appreciated her beautiful craftsmanship and eye for arranging patterns and colors in quilts.

Adrienne used laughter and grace to transition to the next phase of life on November 8, 2022 enjoying fond memories with her father, Willie I, mother, Mable, brother, Willie II, and nephew, Trey, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers.

She leaves the many people she touched to carry on her legacy of laughter and most importantly to wear red every now and then as a tribute to the fun, loving person that touched the lives of so many. Always in our hearts…

In lieu of flowers please donate to cancer research.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.