CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a crash on St. Andrew’s Church Road that is reportedly backing up traffic.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on May 29, first responders were dispatched to the scene on St. Andrews Church Road for reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash, but traffic is being backed up heading towards Leonardtown, in the area of Old St. Andrew’s Church Road.

Expect delays and use caution in the area.

We will continue to provide additional details as we receive them.