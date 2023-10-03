Aldi And Starbucks Coming To Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Atlantic Realty has confirmed that the popular national grocery store chain Aldi has signed a lease agreement to open a store in the Pax River Village Center, formerly known as Millison Plaza. It has also been revealed that a Starbucks will also be making its way to the shopping center.

This is all part of Atlantic Realty’s plan to revitalize the shopping center.

A new building will be constructed to house the new Aldi and will sit along the front of Route 235 and will be approximately 19,432 square feet. The Starbucks, which will be approximately 2,500 square feet, will be incorporated into an existing storefront.

The Aldi and Starbucks are planned to open in late 2024.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com