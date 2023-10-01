Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In Lexington Park, One Flown To Trauma Center

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 1, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police and emergency personnel were called to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found one victim with at least one gunshot wound to the arm. The scene was quickly secured by the responding officers.

Emergency personnel arrived shortly after and determined that the victim required immediate medical attention. A request was made for MEDEVAC transport. Firefighters established a landing zone at Lexington Park Elementary School, located at 46763 South Shangri La Drive for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7.

The victim was then flown to a nearby trauma center for further treatment.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

