On January 1, 2023, Alice Mae Miller, otherwise affectionately known as “Maw Maw” or “Porky,” passed away peacefully at her home in Clinton, Maryland, surrounded by her children and love.

Alice, born on June 18, 1936, was the 2nd of six children born to Joseph and Agnes Moffett. The family of eight resided on Yuma St. in Washington D.C. until her father built their family home on Auth Rd. in Camp Springs, Maryland.

Alice attended Camp Springs Elementary School, where her passion for reading began, which was evident in her presentation of the Library Award after reading all the books in the school’s library. She graduated from Surrattsville High School, where she participated on the softball and basketball teams, was part of the May Queen Court, and was one of the first Surrattsville Hornets Majorettes. In addition, Alice volunteered with the J.F. Kennedy Campaign and belonged to the Young Democrats Club. After high school, she worked at the Treasury Department until her third child was born.

At 14 years old, Alice met the love of her life and future husband, Charles P. Miller. Charles and Alice were married on November 20, 1954. Three years later, they built their forever home on the family farm in Clinton Md. It was there that, in 1965, with her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Henry and Joan Miller, they started a roadside market which is now known as Miller Farms, LLC. Alice held the position as President and part owner.

Together, Charles and Alice had five children. Special memories were always being made in their home, as she ensured it was always filled with unconditional love, laughter, and warmth. Family is what Alice cherished the most. Her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was never-ending and she spoiled them endlessly. She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, shopping, and reading, as well as from her living room window, watching the birds enjoy the many feeders that hung in her sight. Those that knew her, fell in love with her kindness, compassion, quick wit, and rosy cheeks. Her heart was home to many.

Alice is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles P. Miller Sr., son, Charles P. Miller Jr., her mother and father, Agnes and Joseph Moffett, as well as her siblings, Patricia Heater, Norma Tucker, Joanne Gates, and Arthur Moffett. She leaves in mourning her sons, Richard Miller Sr. (Glenda Miller) and Robert Miller (Sarah Miller), her daughters, Martha Miller-Dunlap (Robert Dunlap) and Robyn Miller-Cundiff (Willard Cundiff), daughter-in-law, Susan Miller, brother, Richard Moffett (Donna Moffett), 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will be accepting friends for Visitation on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Rd. Charlotte Hall, Md. 20622.

A Catholic Mass will be held the following day, January 13th, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, Md. 20659.

