All CCPS High Schools Earn College Board’s AP Honor Roll Distinction

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) high schools have been recognized as recipients of the College Board’s AP® School Honor Roll for 2023. Only 4,570 schools across the nation, which represent 30% of eligible high schools, received this distinction this year.

Huntington High School (HHS) received the Silver Level AP School Honor Roll designation. Calvert High School (CHS), Northern High School (NHS), and Patuxent High School (PHS) received the Bronze Level AP School Honor Roll designation. In addition, CHS, HHS, and NHS received the AP Access Award, which only 39% of the AP School Honor Roll recipients received.

The AP® School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

“Receiving the AP Honor Roll designation validates the deliberate work our high school administrators, counselors, and teachers are undertaking to ensure opportunities and support are available to help prepare students to be career and college ready,” shared CCPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Susan Johnson. “The benefits gained from AP courses are more than college credits…the increased confidence and time management skills our students develop through the coursework provides valuable workforce skills too,” continued Johnson.

For more information about the AP® School Honor Roll, visit www.collegeboard.org/apawards.