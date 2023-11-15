WASHINGTON – Federal law enforcement has successfully prosecuted eight members of a marijuana distribution conspiracy, responsible for bringing hundreds of pounds of marijuana from California to the DMV area and possessing nineteen firearms, including machineguns, as part of their distribution scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs.

Abubakr Banire, Christopher Akinduro, Kavon Duncan, Joe Blyther, Isaac Akinduro, Avery Bost, Omar Butler, and Randall Lance, all members of the “LA Dank DMV” crew, have entered guilty pleas in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The guilty pleas follow a lengthy investigation led by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. According to court documents, between May of 2021 and December of 2021, crew members operated a sophisticated conspiracy to traffic large amounts of high-grade marijuana from California to the DMV area for distribution to customers. As part of their distribution scheme, members of the crew relied heavily on mass marketing through three dedicated LA Dank websites, as well as social media platforms like Instagram where individual crew members would advertise the LA Dank brand and LA Dank branded marijuana for sale. Crew members also used rental properties to set up stash houses or points of sale that were used to conduct drug distribution operations for a short period of time before moving on to different locations.

The crew is known – and was found to possess – numerous firearms, including semi-automatic and fully automatic machineguns, and devices used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machineguns. Certain members of the crew also pleaded guilty to the possession of firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking operations. In total, approximately 122 pounds of marijuana, 19 firearms, and 10 machinegun conversion devices were recovered. Three of these 19 firearms were discovered to be operational machineguns that had been modified with machinegun conversion devices. Seven of these machinegun conversion devices were found in an “LA Dank” branded bag. Two of these firearms were privately made AR-pistol style machineguns, sometimes referred to as “ghost guns.”

Ledgers and receipts show that the crew trafficked well over 100 kilograms of marijuana into the DMV area for distribution.

A list of the named defendants, date of their pleas and charges are below.

DEFENDANT NAME DATE OF PLEA CHARGES PLEAD TO DATE OF SENTENCING Abubakr Banire 9/29/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute MarijuanaUnlawful Possession of a MachinegunUnlawful Possession of a FirearmPossessing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Offense 4/16/2024 Christopher Akinduro 10/3/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute Over 100 Kilograms of Marijuana 1/17/2024 Kavon Duncan 10/5/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute Over 100 Kilograms of MarijuanaPossession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 1/26/2024 Joe Blyther 11/8/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute MarijuanaUnlawful Possession of a MachinegunUnlawful Possession of a FirearmPossessing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Offense 4/22/2024 Isaac Akinduro 10/11/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana 3/15/2024 Avery Bost 10/27/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana 3/6/2024 Omar Butler 11/3/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana 3/1/2024 Randall Lance 5/23/2023 Conspiracy to Distribute Over 100 Kilograms of Marijuana Sentenced on 10/10/2023 to 63 months of incarceration.

The prosecutions followed a joint investigation by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, Prince George’s County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Justin F. Song, Meredith E. Mayer-Dempsey, and Thomas Strong.