Update – 8:40 pm – Missing 3-year-old boy, Blake Alexander Morgan has been located unharmed.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – This evening police reported an Amber Alert of a child Blake Alexander Morgan that was abducted in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Blake Morgan

The child was the occupant of the stolen vehicle last seen in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road, Upper Marlboro MD. The vehicle was stolen by a stranger (White/Hispanic adult male) wearing long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweat pants, black Nike shoes.

Do not take action, please call the Prince George’s County Police Department 301-352-1259, #77 or 911.

The vehicle is a 2015 brown Nissan Armada with the Maryland registration plate LEP1350. The missing child Blake Morgan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red/blue jacket.

Missing child’s description:

Age Now: 3 years

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 3’00”

Weight: 25 lbs

Please be on the lookout for this vehicle and report any sightings or information to the authorities immediately.

