Amish Wedding Season: A Time For Caution On The Roads

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – As we enter the Amish Wedding season, it is crucial for drivers to remain vigilant and watch out for buggies, particularly during late-night hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Traditionally, the Amish community holds weddings from the end of October through December. This time period follows the completion of the harvest season and continues until the arrival of severe weather. Wedding celebrations are typically scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Due to the short duration of the wedding season, it is common to have multiple weddings taking place in a single day. These celebrations are grand affairs, held at the homes of the brides’ families and lasting throughout the day. Festivities often extend until midnight.

Guests frequently attend multiple wedding celebrations in a single day. In regions with a significant Amish population, this means an increased presence of buggies on the roads, especially on 236 / Thompson Corner Road.

While it is always important for drivers to exercise caution, it is especially crucial when driving in Amish country. We kindly request drivers to exercise extra care when traveling on these roads, as the buggies carry families, many with young children.

Let’s ensure the safety of everyone on the road during this joyful but busy season of Amish weddings.

