LEONARDTOWN, Md. — On Friday, June 10th, Assistant State’s Attorney Amy D. Lorenzini was sworn in as a Saint Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge. This moment comes just one month after being appointed to the position by Governor Larry Hogan[R].

Before her appointment, Ms. Lorenzini worked in Prince Frederick as an attorney for 17 years at Cumberland & Erly, LLC.

She specialized in handling civil cases, representing individuals in matters involving guardianship, adopting children, parental custody, and military personnel business.

She is a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park where she earned a B.A. in 1998.

She went on to earn her J.D. from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.

During her swearing-in ceremony, John L. Erly said, “She has a nearly insatiable intellectual appetite, legendary energy, and work ethic and an uncanny ability to connect with people…Our loss is your gain.”

TheBayNet.com had the opportunity to interview Lorenzini to discuss her new position:

What were your feelings and emotions as you were standing there being sworn-in?

“I was very excited and nervous; I want to make sure I’m doing the best job for St. Mary’s County and the people living in it.”

Did you ever think you would be standing where you are right now when you started your law career?

“It was always a dream of mine, but one I never knew would come to fruition. Since I started clerking for Judge Kaminetz in 2001 I had hoped for a moment like this.”

Is there anything in particular that you would like to change in your new position?

“I can’t say I would like to change much, what I really just want to do is deliver justice in an efficient way for the people of Saint Mary’s and ensure that the court handles business as efficiently as possible.”

Lorenzini will replace Judge David Densford, who retired in November 2021.

She will serve a one-year term until the elections are held.

