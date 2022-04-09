GREAT MILLS, Md. – St. Mary’s Little League celebrated its Opening Day on Saturday, April 2 at Chancellor’s Run Park. There were concession stands, moon bounces, and most importantly, baseball and softball.

RJ Bean, President of St. Mary’s Little League, says he got involved in the league when his son was starting t-ball. When the former Vice President of the T-ball League (Bean’s friend) retired, Bean took his place as Vice President and joined the board of the Little League organization. He has now been serving as President for over two years.

When asked about Opening Day, Bean said, “The turnout was more than anything we could have expected.”

Bean says that over 1000 kids are registered with St Mary’s Little League. Bean suspects the large Opening Day turnout may be in part due to the lifting of restrictions.

“We haven’t had an opening day in two years due to COVID restrictions,” he said. “Parents and kids are happy to get out of the house.”

Bean also told us about upcoming events for St. Mary’s Little League, such as the 2022 Golf Tournament, which will raise funds for the league to help lower registration costs.

Bean noted for the Bitty Ball League, the division for children ages 3-4, that, “registration costs are the lowest of any youth sport in this county.”

Bean wanted the community to know that for the next annual Opening Day that St. Mary’s Little League would be working with Recreations and Parks, to ensure traffic mitigation for the large turnouts of players and fans.

“It is the premier league for the community. Any kid who wants to pick up a baseball or softball can join. Our first rule is to have fun, and everything else falls into place,” Bean said.

Those interested in St. Mary’s Little League can check out the website at https://sports.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=432449.

