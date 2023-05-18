Angela Alsobrooks Announces Senate Campaign Following Cardin’s Retirement

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. – More than 150 supporters gathered as Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks [D] officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate on May 10. Alsobrooks expressed her pride in representing not only her County but the entire State of Maryland in the U.S. Senate to the enthusiastic crowd.

Senator Ben Cardin [D] officially announced his retirement at the end of his term leaving the Senate seat vacant.

“Maryland, are you in the house! I’m thanking God for his grace and the opportunity, my family: my daughter, my parents, my sister, and all of my friends,” she said. “I am standing before you to announce my candidacy for the Senate. I am running for the Senate because you know I’ll fight for you, but I think like you and look like you. I recognize I am on this stage and regard it as a great honor, and I’m proud to celebrate the women who made this possible.”

Just before the event began, Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume (D) announced his endorsement and support for Alsobrooks on Twitter. Mfume previously ran for Senate in 2006 and narrowly lost to Cardin. Mfume also served as the introductory speaker for Alsobrooks. He emphasized the rigors of the campaign from his personal experience, and called on those present to put efforts in to ease those rigors.

“Work, work, work, sleep, work, work. I’m not kidding. Maryland is the biggest small state. 23 counties, every nook and cranny, it’s a lot of work. That’s why I explained that her supporters must be her eyes and ears for her,” the Maryland Congressman said.

Susie Turnbull, the 2018 Lieutenant Governor nominee, spoke on the mic as Alsobrooks arrived. “I have a lot of former in my titles, but I have Angela in our future,” she said. “It’s time that we have a woman in the U.S. Senate, and it’s more than time that this Black woman is in the Senate.”

Turnbull said that particularly on issues of crime, reproductive rights and economic development, Alsobrooks is ready to deal in Congress.

Gloria Lawlah, retired District 26 Senator, emphasized she is confident Alsobrooks will win.

“We are going to put a Maryland woman back on the Hill. Don’t forget Barbara back in 1986,” she said. “We want a woman who is strong, and will choose right over might. We want a woman that cares, that cares deeply about our families and last but certainly not least, our seniors.”

Lawlah, who also served as Maryland’s Secretary of Aging, believes that Alsobrooks will be a strong voice on Capitol Hill to protect Social Security.

Former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, the first African-American to serve in that role, said he applauds Alsobrooks’ work thus far and knows she will be a strong senator.

“As a law professor from Howard Law, I would give her an A for her performance,” said Leggett. “She knows what she’s doing and she’s coming from a community that has given her the skills to be a Senator. She’s destined for higher heights: let’s make it happen.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Alsobrooks is a “fierce advocate for Prince George’s County people, and she tells it like it is. Always.” He is supporting her because of the care and the compassion she has shown in her Executive tenure, and he pledges to do everything in his power to support her for Senate.

Prince George’s County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, highlighted her achievements as State’s Attorney, including reducing crime and fighting COVID-19, during a recent rally. She also emphasized her efforts to expand homeownership and job opportunities, as well as the construction of a new mental healthcare facility in the county. Alsobrooks made several Senate pledges during the rally, including protecting reproductive and voting rights and reducing gun violence.

“The future vision of Maryland is bright, and it’s only getting brighter,” she said.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), Senators Michael Jackson (D- District 27), Michael Augustine (D- District 47), Melody Griffith (D- District 25) and Arthur Ellis (D- District 28), County Councilmembers Jolene Ivey (D- District 5), Wanika Fisher (D- District 2), Calvin Hawkins (D- At Large) and Mel Franklin (D- At Large), and Delegates Jazz Lewis (D- District 24), Julian Ivey (D- District 47) Kym Taylor (D-District 23) and Adrian Boafo (D- District 23) all attended the rally. These attendees and numerous other Delegates, Senators and state officials are on her endorsements list.

“Angela Alsobrooks is smart, experienced, dynamic and the right person at the right time for our state.” said Senator Griffith in an post-rally interview. “I would like to see that the people who’ve supported her until now have an opportunity to work with her campaign,” said Glenn Morris, the owner of a Upper Marlboro based, Black-owned literature and sign shop called ColorPro that partnered with the Moore campaign in 2022. Delegate Taylor would like to see Alsobrooks fully fund Medicaid to prepare our society for the growing population of seniors and allow them to age in place.

If Alsobrooks is elected to the U.S. Senate and resigns, the County Executive vacancy will be filled by a Council appointment if she resigns before December 6th, 2024 and a special election if she resigns on or after that date.

Just before the event, local progressive organizations including CASA and Our Revolution held a press conference nearby to ask for funds to be distributed for social programs including rental assistance and guaranteed basic income in the County. “Bernie Sanders is our benchmark of support for a Senator. Support those issues and we’ll get on board.”, said Suchitra Balachandran of Our Revolution Prince George’s regarding Alsobrooks’ candidacy.