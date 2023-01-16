Ann Fowler Lawrence

Ann Reeder Fowler Lawrence, 91, of Bushwood, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023 at her residence.

She was born September 21, 1931 in Chaptico, MD to the late Zach M. Fowler, Sr. and May Reeder Fowler. She attended Mount Saint Agnes College, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1953. On November 21, 1953 she married William S. “Buck” Lawrence, Sr. at Our Lady of the Wayside in Chaptico, MD. They shared 55 years of marriage together until his passing in 2008. She is survived by her children Paula Goode (Artie), Martha Casner (Fred), George Lawrence (Robin), Mary “Migs” Moreland (Syd), Margaret Putnam (Larry), and William “Sid” Lawrence, Jr. (Jackie). She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie Hammett (Geoff), Amber Lawrence, Maggie Moreland, Laura Putnam, Zach Moreland, her great-granddaughter Kamber Hammett, as well as many relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Martha McAllister and Zach M. Fowler, Jr.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, she was a nurse, an avid quilter, and loved her bi-weekly card games with special friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Geoff Hammett, Matt Oliver, Robbie Abell, George Abell, Rob Dent, and John Weber.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609

Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650

or ACTS, PO Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.