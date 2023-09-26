Anna Lee King

Anna was a homemaker her whole life and enjoyed attending various flea markets and antique shops in different states with her husband. She also loved her two cockatiels Bert and Ernie and her many cacti in which she took great pride in. Anna also had a passion for Hummingbirds and made sure they never went hungry.

Anna is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years Richard King Sr their daughters Deanna Jett of Brandywine, MD and Melinda Godreau of Colonial Beach, VA, stepson Richard King Jr of Lothian, MD and sisters Molly Oberst, Pauline Dickens, Evelyn Lyons and Bernadette. Her grandchildren who she adored, Brittany, Philip, Justin, Hannah, Jared, Kaitlyn, Miranda, Zachary, Andrew, Kristine, Kayla, Joshua, Jacob and Mika. Great grandchildren Carter, Carleigh, Brynlee, Ayla and Reyna. And many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents William Carey and Ann Carey, her sister Joann Cook, brother George Hessert Jr., stepson Michael King and son in law Philip Jett Sr.

Pallbearers are Philip Jett Jr., Jared Sowell, Kaitlyn Sowell, Hannah Jett, Miranda Papanicolas and Zachary Papanicolas.

Date of Service: October 4, 2023

Time of Service: 11:00 am Address of Service:

Raymond Funeral Services

5635 Washington Ave

La Plata, MD 20646

Visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Services La Plata, MD on October 3rd from 5pm to 8pm. Reception is TBA. Place of Interment:

Resurrection Cemetery

8000 Woodward Rd

Clinton, MD 20735