Runners head down Cedar Park Road during the first half-mile of the 44th annual Annapolis Ten Mile Run. The 47th running of the non-profit, all-volunteer road race will take place on Sunday, August 28th, 2022! (Photo credit: Karsten Brown)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – City Manager Michael Mallinoff reminds residents that thousands of people will be in Annapolis on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for the 47th Annapolis Ten Mile Run, organized by the non-profit Annapolis Striders, Inc. The race begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. and ends back at the Stadium at 9:30 a.m.

Several roads will be closed on a rolling basis starting at 6:45 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m. All route and street closures have been worked out, and agreed to, by the Annapolis Police Department, the United States Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis, the Anne Arundel County Police, the Maryland State Highway Administration, and the Maryland State Police. Extensive consideration was given to minimizing the inconvenience to residents and businesses.

Parking on area roads will not be affected along the route. Parking along Main St. and King George St. will not be impacted. Sidewalk closures are not planned.

There will be a traffic detour to downtown via Rowe Boulevard, around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Police will be stationed at the Rowe intersections (Farragut Road/Rowe Boulevard and Herbert Sachs/Rowe Boulevard) to direct people.

Access Downtown Annapolis

via Rt. 50 Parole, left on West St. Expect delays at Church Circle until 7:45 a.m.

via Rt. 50 Rowe Blvd after 7: 45 a.m.

Naval Academy Bridge will have metered traffic to USNA Gate 8 ONLY and will be closed to all other traffic from 7:15 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Compromise St. access to Downtown opens at 7:45 a.m. Travel to and from Eastport 7:15 a.m.- 7:45 a.m. via Bay Ridge and Chesapeake.

ROAD CLOSURES BY AREA

Stadium Area / Rowe Blvd (6:45 – 7:30 a.m.)

Taylor Ave. between Cedar Park Rd. & Rowe Blvd.

Cedar Park Rd. between Taylor Ave. & Farragut Rd. – Closed to traffic

Farragut Rd. – Closed to traffic

Rowe Blvd. – Southbound lane from Farragut to Taylor – Closed to traffic

West Annapolis/Taylor Ave. Area (7:30 – 9:30 a.m.)

Taylor Ave from Rowe Blvd to Baltimore Blvd

Intersection of Rowe Blvd. at Taylor Ave. – Closed to traffic

Taylor Ave. south of Rowe Blvd. – Detour around the Stadium using Farragut Rd. and Cedar Park to go toward West St. or re-enter Rowe Blvd.

Historic Area (7:15 – 7:50 a.m.)

Rowe Blvd. between Taylor Ave. & Northwest St. – Inbound (SE bound)

Northwest St. – Closed to traffic

Church Circle – North portion of Circle between Northwest St. & Main St. closed to traffic while southern portion of Circle remains open to traffic

Church Circle at College Ave. – Closed to traffic when runners are passing

Main St. – Closed to traffic

Main St. & Randall St. Closed to traffic

Randall St. & King George St. – Closed to traffic

King George St. between Randall St. & Baltimore Blvd. – Closed to traffic

College Ave. at King George St. – Closed to traffic entering King George St.

Naval Academy Bridge Area (7:30 – 9:20 a.m.)

Route 450 from King George St. to 648 – Closed to traffic

Baltimore Blvd at Perry Circle – Closed to traffic

Baltimore Blvd. at Sellers Rd. – Closed to traffic

Pendennis Mount/Ferry Farms (7:30 – 8:45 a.m.)

Northbound lane of Route 648 open on a rolling basis – one direction at a time

Route 648 from Route 450 to Ferry Farms –Southbound lane closed to traffic

Additional information may be located at www.annapolisstriders.org