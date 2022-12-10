ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000.

He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win.

The 57-year-old picked up the lucky instant ticket at his usual spot, Parole Liquors at 2125 Forest Drive in Annapolis.

He scratched off the instant ticket while still at the store and the big prize caught his eye. The Annapolis resident showed the scratch-off to the clerk, who confirmed his big win.

The player made his way to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Dec. 7 to claim his prize. He had not given much thought to how he will spend the money, but said he will “help my family.”

The $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, which went on sale in February, still has three unclaimed $2,000,000 top prizes and three more $50,000 prizes, in addition to thousands of others ranging from $30 to $5,000.