Annapolis Native Serves With U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron Supporting Maritime Missions Around The Globe

Lt. Nikole Blackwell

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class

Bryan Niegel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lt. Nikole Blackwell, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, serves with Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 8 based out of Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron’s primary mission is to undertake maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Blackwell, a 2012 Broadneck High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago. Additionally, Blackwell graduated from Bridgewater College in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Exercise Science.

“I joined the Navy after college because I wanted to continue serving my country like my father, Kenneth Blackwell, did in the Marine Corps and my late grandfather, Robert Vice, who served in the Navy during the Korean War,” said Blackwell.

Today, Blackwell relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Annapolis to succeed in the military.

“Growing up in a Navy town, participating in sports and my family being firefighters, I learned that public service and teamwork were the most important things,” said Blackwell.

These lessons have helped Blackwell while serving in the Navy.

VP 8 flies the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S. Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will man, train, operate and deploy, according to Navy officials. While the aircraft is also equipped with high-quality weapon systems, it also has an open architecture to allow for expansion. P-8A deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Blackwell is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is paramount in maintaining the security of our coasts in land, air, and sea, and protecting the ideals of freedom and democracy around the world,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest Navy accomplishment is earning my ‘Wings of Gold’ and seeing the direct impacts made from missions abroad and at home,” said Blackwell.

Naval aviators earn their “Wings of Gold” after completing aviation training and before being sent to their first command.

As Blackwell and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means being a part of a diverse team that contributes to the protection of the American people and their values,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me and upholding the values of wearing a uniform,” added Blackwell.