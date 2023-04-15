ANNAPOLIS, Md. – An avid Maryland Lottery player from Annapolis picked up one of his favorite kinds of scratch-offs – the kind with a large number of top prizes – and scored a healthy $50,000 win.

“I enjoy the thrill of the game,” the winner said. His score came on the $20 $50,000 Cash game, which went on sale Dec. 29, 2022 with 160 top prizes of $50,000.

While he is a regular Mega Millions and Powerball player, the winner derives the greatest enjoyment from playing scratch-off games. The Anne Arundel County resident said he likes the odds of winning a top prize on a scratch-off that contains a lot of top prizes.

The 73-year-old was the 42nd person to claim one of the popular game’s 160 top prizes. The $50,000 Cash game was in the No. 7 spot this week on the Maryland Lottery’s Top 40 Scratch-Offs chart.

The lucky player remembers winning a $10,000 prize in the 2001-02 timeframe, and his plans for this week’s windfall are similar. “That went into my retirement, same as most of this will,” he said. He’s also planning a celebratory crab cake dinner with a friend.

Sharing in his good fortune is Pantry 1 Food Mart & Deli at 1090 Spa Road in Annapolis. The Anne Arundel County business receives a Lottery bonus of $500, equal to 1% of the prize, for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.