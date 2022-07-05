De’Lass Reid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim.

A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, approached the victims, and demanded cash and cell phones. A physical altercation ensued and the suspect discharged one round from their firearm striking one victim in the abdomen and the other victim in his arm.

Both victims sought shelter in a nearby apartment building as the suspect fled into the night.

De’Lass Reid

On the evening of 06/11/22 patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on President Street near Hoover Street and identified the driver as De’Lass Reid, age 25, of Annapolis. Reid was arrested for a driver’s license violation. While searching Reid, after being placed under arrest, officers found a loaded handgun on his person.

Reid is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Through further investigation Reid was linked to an unrelated armed robbery that occurred on May 28th and was charged with such.

Additional investigation, including evidence reviews and interviews, revealed that Reid also committed the shooting and armed robbery that occurred on Melrob Court on 06/11/22.

On 07/01/22 an arrest warrant was issued. Reid was arrested at Jennifer Road Detention Center, where he has been in custody since his arrest on 06/11/22.

He has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and thirteen other related charges and is being held without bond.

If you have any information about these, or other crimes, please contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.